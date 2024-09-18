Tamil Nadu border districts on alert after Nipah scare in Kerala

MADURAI: Screening has been stepped up in the inter-state borders of Coimbatore and the Nilgiris to prevent the spread of the Nipah virus through people coming into Tamil Nadu.

The health department has been on high alert as both districts share its borders with Kerala, which has reported the spread of the Nipah virus. Medical teams have been dispatched to more than ten check posts including Walayar, Gopalapuram, Nadupuni and Meenakshipuram to screen people entering Coimbatore with symptoms such as fever, headache, drowsiness, respiratory trouble, and disorientation.

On Tuesday, people coming by cars, buses and other vehicles were stopped and screened for symptoms. “If anyone exhibits fever or other symptoms, they will be sent back after taking down their name and other details. Their information will be shared with our counterparts in Kerala. Anyone with Nipah symptoms should approach a government hospital for treatment,” said an official with the health department.

Similarly, health department staff has been deployed in Nadukani, Sholadi, Nambiyarkunnu and Kakkanalla check posts in the Nilgiris to screen people and also sensitise tourists entering Ooty.

“Though there is no record of anyone affected by the Nipah virus in Tamil Nadu, these precautionary measures are being taken as a significant number of people travel between Coimbatore and Kerala,” said an official.

Meanwhile, people have also raised a demand to screen passengers at railway stations as a large number of passengers travel by train between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Screening up in southern border districts

Meanwhile, surveillance mechanisms have been strengthened at Theni, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi interstate checkposts.

At checkposts in the blocks of Cumbum and Bodinayakkanur in Theni district, teams of medical officers were deputed to screen passengers travelling from Kerala to check for any symptoms of fever, cough and cold

“If anybody had symptoms, they would be isolated and required treatment would be given,” District Health Officer KR Jawaharlal said on Tuesday.

Three teams comprising block medical officers, village health nurses, women health volunteers and field workers were also conducting door-to-door investigations to check for any fever cases. Moreover, the District Health Officer said a Rapid Response Team is also monitoring the situation.

According to Kanniyakumari District Health Officer S Meenakshi, three teams were deputed to interstate checkposts at Kaliyakkavilai and Kakkavilai to do the screening around the clock.

Tenkasi District Health Officer V Govindan said passengers in vehicles through the Puliyarai checkpost from Kerala would undergo thermal screening.