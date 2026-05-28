Tamil Nadu: Bookings open today for Vaikasi Visakam special trains

Train no. 06155 Chennai Egmore–Tiruchendur Superfast Special will depart at 2.30 pm on May 29 (Friday) and reach Tiruchendur at 3 am the next day.

In the return direction, train no. 06156 Tiruchendur–Chennai Egmore Superfast Special will depart at 11.15 pm on May 30 (Saturday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 11.30 am the next day.

The special train will comprise two AC two-tier coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, two general second-class coaches, and two second-class coaches adapted for Divyangjan passengers.