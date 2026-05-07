Tamil Nadu: Board exam results stuck as DGE waits for new govt

CHENNAI: The board exam results for Classes 10 and 12 are likely to be delayed, as the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is preparing the results. However, sources at the Directorate of School Education alleged that the delay was because the department needs approval from the new government before releasing the results.
For the 2025-26 academic year, the board exams for Classes 10, 12 and 11 (arrears) were conducted earlier due to the Assembly elections. Though the Education Department was initially planning to release the Class 12 results in the first week of May and Class 10 results on May 20, it is expected that the results will be delayed.
This year, more than 8.21 lakh students attended the Class 12 exam and over 9.09 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exam. Apart from them, 25,051 candidates wrote arrear exams for Class 11.
“The date to release the results must be decided at the earliest, especially for Class 12, as students have to then decide on college seats and admissions after that,” said K Tamilselvi, the parent of a Class 12 student and a member of a school management committee.
This year, DGE had taken a slew of measures to tighten the loopholes in board exams to reduce malpractices. The most important of them was barring teachers on invigilation duty from using mobile phones.