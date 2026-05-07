Tamil Nadu: Board exam results stuck as DGE waits for new govt

For the 2025-26 academic year, the board exams for Classes 10, 12 and 11 (arrears) were conducted earlier due to the Assembly elections. Though the Education Department was initially planning to release the Class 12 results in the first week of May and Class 10 results on May 20, it is expected that the results will be delayed.

This year, more than 8.21 lakh students attended the Class 12 exam and over 9.09 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exam. Apart from them, 25,051 candidates wrote arrear exams for Class 11.