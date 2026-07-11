Tamil Nadu blindly rejecting NEP, says Governor Arlekar

Addressing the 59th Graduation Day of Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav College here, the Governor said NEP 2020 was conceived to provide wider exposure to students, promote character building and strengthen the foundation for nation-building. He said the policy deserved an objective evaluation and its potential benefits should be examined constructively rather than dismissed outright.

Expressing concern over Tamil Nadu's opposition, Arlekar said, "The policy has been introduced to provide greater exposure to students, foster character building and strengthen the foundation for nation-building." He added that the State had not implemented NEP 2020 "without a comprehensive examination of its merits" and stressed that its provisions should be evaluated in a balanced manner.

The Governor also described the decolonisation of the education system as one of the defining features of NEP 2020, saying the policy sought to align education with India's cultural and intellectual heritage. He maintained that education should not be confined to academic excellence alone but should instil values, integrity and a sense of national responsibility among students.

Pitching for greater emphasis on entrepreneurship, Arlekar called on educational institutions to establish Entrepreneurship Development Cells to nurture innovation and self-reliance. Urging graduates to "become job creators rather than job seekers", he said entrepreneurship would accelerate economic growth and contribute to national development.