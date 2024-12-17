Tamil Nadu BJP core committee resolved to speed up party polls: Sudhakar Reddy

CHENNAI: The State unit of the BJP has devised a comprehensive strategy to expedite the ongoing organisational elections, ensuring completion within the stipulated timeframe.

This decision was made during the core committee meeting held on Monday at Kamalalayam, the party's headquarters in Chennai.

According to Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu, the meeting thoroughly reviewed the progress of the ongoing organisational election process.

"The leaders discussed various current political developments and formulated strategies to expedite the elections, ensuring completion within the stipulated timeframe. The party has emphasised the importance of strictly adhering to the guidelines provided by the party headquarters," Reddy said.

Talking to reporters after the meeting at Kamalalayam, former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan said, "A committee has been formed to celebrate the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, starting from December 25. As part of the celebrations, the party plans to deposit Rs 25,000 in the name of each poor girl child in India."

He also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the fishermen issue with the Sri Lankan president to find an amicable solution.

The meeting was attended by prominent leaders, including Arvind Menon, BJP national in-charge for Tamil Nadu; Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu; Nalin Kumar Kateel, National Observer for Tamil Nadu; K Annamalai, state president; Nainar Nagendran, floor leader; senior leaders H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan, Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Kesava Vinayagam.

Meanwhile, actress Kasthuri Shankar visited Kamalalayam and met with K Annamalai, the party's state president on the sidelines of the core committee meeting. Calling it a courtesy meeting, Kasthuri said that she would soon reveal her next course of action, which she claimed would be a major decision in her political career.