Tamil Nadu BJP alleges Rs 100 cr scam in toor dal procurement

CHENNAI: The BJP State unit on Thursday alleged that there has been a scam to the tune of Rs 100 crore by procuring substandard toor dal to be distributed to consumers through Fair Price Shops on the occasion of Deepavali festival.

The saffron party demanded a probe against State Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Department R Sakkarapani and department officials for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 100 crore to the State government.

Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad alleged that the scam involves the tender floated by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation on September 10 to supply toor dal and palmolein through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

"Sixteen companies participated in the tender for toor dal and 8 companies for palmolein. A company called 'Agrico' quoted Rs 133 per kg to supply 12,000 metric tonnes of Indian toor dal. A company named 'Rajini Exports' sought to supply 18,000 metric tonnes of imported toor dal at Rs 137.89 per kg. 'CP Foods' submitted a proposal to supply 12,000 metric tonnes of Canadian yellow lentil at Rs 138.40 per kg," Prasad said.

Instead of bargaining for Indian toor dal quoted for Rs 133, officials resorted to getting the substandard Canadian yellow lentil, the BJP leader alleged. "The Managing Director of TNCSC, under the guise of negotiation, agreed to a price of Rs 131 for the Canadian yellow lentil and sealed the tenders for five companies on September 16, 2024, for procurement of 51,000 metric tonnes," Prasad said, claiming that Indian toor dal is of better quality than Canadian yellow lentils.

This has resulted in a loss of at least Rs 100 crore as the same negotiation could have ensured Indian toor dal (with the least quote of Rs 133 per kg) at a lesser procurement price, he added.

The BJP leader also alleged that officials were hand in glove with contractors who are trying to maximise profits by supplying lower-priced pulses at Rs 131. He urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to address the pulses and palmolein shortage in the ration shops, investigate the alleged scam in the toor dal procurement tender, and ensure the quality of ration items.