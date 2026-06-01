Tamil Nadu BJP airs concern over rising vacancies in government posts

"The Chief Minister should take steps to fill vacancies in government departments. With more than 5,000 government employees retiring on a single day, news has emerged that more than 40 percent of the posts in Tamil Nadu government departments are vacant," Nagenthran said on 'X'.

The previous DMK government, which had promised to fill five lakh government posts failed to fill even one lakh posts during its five year rule. "The youth of Tamil Nadu are suffering from lack of employment. In this situation, the government, which projects itself as the representative and alternative force of the youth, should immediately initiate recruitment drive and make the employment dreams of the youth come true, and thus pave the way for the smooth functioning of the government machinery as befitting a responsible government," the BJP leader said.