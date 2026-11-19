CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has invited bids to develop a City Biodiversity Index (CBI) for 24 municipal corporations across the State at an estimated cost of Rs 1.25 crore, to document urban biodiversity, identifying ecologically sensitive areas and integrating conservation priorities into city planning.
The Department of Environment and Climate Change, through the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, has floated a request for proposal to select an agency to undertake the project following a government order issued on October 9.
The project will cover Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Dindigul, Nagercoil, Tirupur, Karur, Sivakasi, Karaikudi, Pudukkottai, Hosur, Avadi, Tambaram, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Erode, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Salem, Kumbakonam and Thanjavur.
The selected agency will conduct field surveys and assess the biodiversity status of each corporation, documenting flora, fauna, habitats, ecosystems and other biodiversity resources. It will also prepare biodiversity inventories covering urban green spaces, water bodies, wetlands and other ecologically significant areas.
A key component will be identifying biodiversity rich locations, ecological corridors and areas requiring conservation and restoration. The assessment will also examine the ecological connectivity of urban areas and the ecosystem services provided by natural assets.
The index will follow the internationally recognised Singapore City Biodiversity Index framework, endorsed by the Convention on Biological Diversity in 2010. It will assess 23 indicators covering natural areas, ecological connectivity, native bird and plant species, butterflies, invasive alien species, water regulation, carbon storage, cooling effects of vegetation and recreational and educational services.
The assessment will also examine institutional capacity, biodiversity-related budgets, conservation projects, public participation, partnerships and awareness initiatives. The agency will develop a digital biodiversity database and an online indexing dashboard covering all 24 corporations. The platform is expected to help authorities track biodiversity indicators, compare the ecological performance of cities and identify priorities for conservation interventions.
The database will subsequently be integrated with the state's Green Indexing platform. The agency will also prepare a consolidated state-level report recommending ways to incorporate biodiversity considerations into urban master plans, infrastructure development and local governance.
The project also envisages capacity-building programmes to train municipal and departmental personnel in maintaining the biodiversity database and updating the index.