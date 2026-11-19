The Department of Environment and Climate Change, through the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, has floated a request for proposal to select an agency to undertake the project following a government order issued on October 9.

The project will cover Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Dindigul, Nagercoil, Tirupur, Karur, Sivakasi, Karaikudi, Pudukkottai, Hosur, Avadi, Tambaram, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Erode, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Salem, Kumbakonam and Thanjavur.

The selected agency will conduct field surveys and assess the biodiversity status of each corporation, documenting flora, fauna, habitats, ecosystems and other biodiversity resources. It will also prepare biodiversity inventories covering urban green spaces, water bodies, wetlands and other ecologically significant areas.

A key component will be identifying biodiversity rich locations, ecological corridors and areas requiring conservation and restoration. The assessment will also examine the ecological connectivity of urban areas and the ecosystem services provided by natural assets.

The index will follow the internationally recognised Singapore City Biodiversity Index framework, endorsed by the Convention on Biological Diversity in 2010. It will assess 23 indicators covering natural areas, ecological connectivity, native bird and plant species, butterflies, invasive alien species, water regulation, carbon storage, cooling effects of vegetation and recreational and educational services.