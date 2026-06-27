Tamil Nadu: Better placements make polytechnic courses attractive again

Once considered a preferred pathway for students seeking early employment, polytechnic courses had gradually lost popularity with the rapid expansion of engineering colleges and the increased availability of engineering seats across the State. Easy access to engineering admissions was cited as one of the key reasons for the decline in enrolment in diploma programmes.

In response to the sustained fall in admissions over the past several years, the government introduced a series of reforms aimed at strengthening polytechnic education. These included the launch of new courses, revision of curricula and closer collaboration between educational institutions and industries.