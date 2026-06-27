Tamil Nadu: Better placements make polytechnic courses attractive again

CHENNAI: Polytechnic diploma courses are witnessing a resurgence in Tamil Nadu, driven by improved placement opportunities, stronger industry partnerships and higher salary packages, making them an attractive option for students after Class 10.
Once considered a preferred pathway for students seeking early employment, polytechnic courses had gradually lost popularity with the rapid expansion of engineering colleges and the increased availability of engineering seats across the State. Easy access to engineering admissions was cited as one of the key reasons for the decline in enrolment in diploma programmes.
In response to the sustained fall in admissions over the past several years, the government introduced a series of reforms aimed at strengthening polytechnic education. These included the launch of new courses, revision of curricula and closer collaboration between educational institutions and industries.
Polytechnic colleges also redesigned course content in consultation with industries to ensure that students acquired skills aligned with current workforce requirements. Companies began offering skill development training to students during their studies, enabling them to gain practical experience before graduation.
The industry-linked training model reduced the need for companies to provide extensive job-specific training after recruitment. As a result, many firms started hiring students who had already undergone practical training with them, significantly improving employment prospects for diploma holders.
According to official data, around 9,306 students secured placements during the 2024-25 academic year. The average starting salary was about Rs 18,000 a month, while some students received annual packages of up to Rs 5 lakh.
In 2025-26, the number of students placed increased to 9,694. Officials said polytechnic colleges achieved nearly 100% placement among eligible students during the academic year.
Educationist R Rajarajan said employment opportunities for polytechnic students had become more assured in recent years. However, he advised students not to stop with a three-year diploma and encouraged them to pursue engineering degrees through lateral entry to enhance their long-term career prospects.
Speaking to DT Next, educationist S Anandam Selvakumar said polytechnic courses continued to attract students from economically weaker sections and those with comparatively lower academic scores. He noted that large industries require substantial numbers of diploma holders for technical and skilled positions.
He stressed that students should focus on acquiring practical skills and continuously upgrading their knowledge to ensure career growth and adaptability in the evolving job market.
Officials from the Directorate of Technical Education told DT Next that polytechnic courses are increasingly being chosen by female students in addition to male students. They expressed confidence that the programmes offer an affordable route to higher education while providing strong employment opportunities.
Tamil Nadu has more than 400 government, aided and private polytechnic colleges, offering over 1.5 lakh seats.
At a time when many engineering graduates face challenges in securing immediate employment, the growing demand for diploma holders and their quicker access to jobs have renewed interest in polytechnic education. Improved industry linkages, skill-based training and strong placement records are helping restore confidence in diploma courses among students and parents alike.
Tamil Nadu has more than 400 government, aided and private polytechnic colleges, offering over 1.5 lakh seats