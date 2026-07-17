Tamil Nadu begins phase 1 of first digital Census.

Citizens can voluntarily submit their household particulars online from July 17-31, while door-to-door House Listing and Housing Census operations will be carried out between August 1 and 30.

Announcing the schedule during a press conference at Chepauk here on Thursday, director of Census Operations, Tamil Nadu, Sundaresh Babu, appealed to the public to participate in the exercise and extend full cooperation to field officials. "Accurate data collection is fundamental to socio-economic development and evidence-based policymaking. We request every household to cooperate with the enumerators during the survey," he said.