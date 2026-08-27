Tamil Nadu: Before being officially digitised, MLAs struggle to edit speeches

"No paper copies are being given to the MLAs. They have to take printouts of the copies sent by the Assembly through email. Once the corrections are made by the MLAs, they will be recorded in the Assembly Archives," an Assembly official said.



Under the earlier procedure, printed copies of the MLAs' speeches were typed and given to them. They corrected the copies and returned them to the Assembly Secretariat.



Under the digitisation initiative, the old procedure has been scrapped, and copies are being sent only through email.



However, MLAs are seeking a return to the old procedure. "We have yet to receive our speech copies through email. We have not been provided with proper email IDs and passwords. This procedure is more of a hurdle for us to identify the copies, correct them and return them to the Assembly Secretariat," said three-time MLA A Arunmozhithevan.