B.Ed training within 15 km, TN teachers education univ's new rule

CHENNAI: In an effort to plug loopholes that lead to irregularities, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University has come out with a slew of new rules and regulations for the BEd courses, responding to complaints.

A new move to allocate schools that are situated within 15 kilometres to candidates to complete their mandatory 80 days of teaching practice per year has been brought into place. The decision has been made to address complaints that some BEd students do not even go to schools for teachers' training but produce certificates of participation.

A senior official from the university told DT Next that from 2024-2025 onwards all the candidates going through teachers' training will be closely monitored.

"The schools that are situated within 15 kilometres, will be allocated to the Bed students. After the allocation, they cannot change the schools as per their wish,” the official said.

Pointing out that a proper attendance register should be maintained during the 80-day training period for the students, he said "attendance would also be monitored online by the headmasters of the respective schools".

Stating that the training completion certificate will have to be given only by the headmasters of the respective schools, he said "the School Education Department will certify that the BEd student has completed it and would send the details to the university."

The official added that only after verifying the training credentials of the candidates, the university will allow the students to appear for annual exams. "Action will also be taken against those schools which do not maintain proper attendance of trainees," he said.

The new system to verify and monitor student's training schedule will be followed every year, according to the official. "This will largely benefit all the stakeholders as the teacher aspirants will get a thorough training before getting their degree," the official said.

Every year about 50,000 teaching aspirants complete BEd in the university and its affiliated colleges across the state.