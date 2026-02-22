Tamil Nadu becoming ‘safe haven for terror elements’, alleges BJP

CHENNAI: The BJP state unit on Sunday mounted a sharp attack on the ruling DMK, alleging a serious deterioration in law and order and accusing the State government of failing to safeguard national security.
State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran claimed that Tamil Nadu was being turned into a refuge for terrorists under the present regime.
“Six Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly spying for a Pakistan-based terror outfit and posting content in support of it on social media have been arrested in Tiruppur by the Delhi Police,” he said in a statement. “Repeated arrests of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants engaged in unlawful and extremist activities in Tiruppur, Coimbatore and other Kongu regions by the National Investigation Agency and police from other States clearly show that the DMK government’s agencies have been negligent in matters of national security,” he noted.
Nainar alleged that political hostility towards the Union government was leading to compromises in public safety. “The DMK must realise that appeasement cannot come at the cost of the nation’s security. At least in the final phase of its tenure, it should identify and root out terrorist elements hiding in Tamil Nadu,” he said.
Echoing the criticism, BJP national general council member K Annamalai accused the DMK government of administrative failure.
“The corrupt and incompetent DMK government has transformed a once peaceful State into a safe haven for terrorists, anti-social elements, international drug smugglers and hardened criminals. Law and order is in shambles,” he said.
He further alleged that senior civil servants were being diverted from governance to fixing tenders for contractors and accused the government of remaining a mute spectator in the name of appeasing its core vote base.