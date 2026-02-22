Tamil Nadu becoming ‘safe haven for terror elements’, alleges BJP

State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran claimed that Tamil Nadu was being turned into a refuge for terrorists under the present regime.

“Six Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly spying for a Pakistan-based terror outfit and posting content in support of it on social media have been arrested in Tiruppur by the Delhi Police,” he said in a statement. “Repeated arrests of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants engaged in unlawful and extremist activities in Tiruppur, Coimbatore and other Kongu regions by the National Investigation Agency and police from other States clearly show that the DMK government’s agencies have been negligent in matters of national security,” he noted.