Tamil Nadu: BC, MBC & minority scholarship portal open till Oct 21

The Prime Minister’s Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme is implemented annually for eligible students from these communities studying in government and government-aided educational institutions, as well as private polytechnic colleges under the government quota, subject to the prescribed eligibility criteria.

Third-year undergraduate students studying in government and government-aided arts and science colleges will be eligible for scholarships without any conditions, the announcement stated. For students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate and research courses in polytechnic institutions, the annual family income should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.