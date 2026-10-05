Tamil Nadu: BC, MBC & minority scholarship portal open till Oct 21

CHENNAI: College students from the Backward Classes (BC), Most Backward Classes (MBC), and minority communities can apply for educational scholarships for the academic year 2026–27, according to a government announcement.
The Prime Minister’s Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme is implemented annually for eligible students from these communities studying in government and government-aided educational institutions, as well as private polytechnic colleges under the government quota, subject to the prescribed eligibility criteria.
Third-year undergraduate students studying in government and government-aided arts and science colleges will be eligible for scholarships without any conditions, the announcement stated. For students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate and research courses in polytechnic institutions, the annual family income should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.
Eligible students can apply through the Unified Management Information System (UMIS) portal at umis.tn.gov.in.
Students have been advised to contact the scholarship coordinator at their respective colleges and submit their applications through the portal. The last date to apply is October 21.
For clarifications regarding the scheme, students can approach the District Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Officer at the respective district collectorate.
The department has urged all eligible students to make use of the opportunity and submit their applications before the deadline.