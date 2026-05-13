Tamil Nadu: Bank staffer dies by suicide inside church restroom

The deceased, Prabhakaran, a resident of Adhanur, was working at a bank in Maduranthakam. Prabhakaran parks his bike inside the campus of a CSI Church in Guduvancheri daily before proceeding to work by train.

On Wednesday, he entered the restroom, but did not come out for a long time. When the staff knocked on the door, there was no response. They broke open the door and found him dead in the restroom.