Tamil Nadu: Bank staffer dies by suicide inside church restroom

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old bank employee committed suicide inside the restroom of a church campus near Guduvancheri on Wednesday.
The deceased, Prabhakaran, a resident of Adhanur, was working at a bank in Maduranthakam. Prabhakaran parks his bike inside the campus of a CSI Church in Guduvancheri daily before proceeding to work by train.
On Wednesday, he entered the restroom, but did not come out for a long time. When the staff knocked on the door, there was no response. They broke open the door and found him dead in the restroom.
The police rushed to the spot and sent his body to Chengalpattu GH. The police have registered a case.