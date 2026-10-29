Tamil Nadu: Auto unions press for more relief but welcome move to revise

The government issued an order on Tuesday, fixing the minimum fare at Rs 50 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 25 for every additional kilometre. The CITU and other unions had sought Rs 60 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 30 for each subsequent kilometre.

The Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety said auto-rickshaw owners and drivers must recalibrate their fare meters within six months to reflect the revised rates. Until then, they must download the revised fare chart from the Transport department's website and display it in their vehicles. Passengers can scan the QR code on the chart to verify its authenticity and report overcharging through the department's helpline, 1800 425 5430.