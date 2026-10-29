Tamil Nadu: Auto unions press for more relief but welcome move to revise

CHENNAI: While many auto-rickshaw unions have welcomed the State government's decision to revise fares after 14 years, they said the increase falls short of their demands, while passengers have expressed concern over the higher rates and called for stricter enforcement.
The government issued an order on Tuesday, fixing the minimum fare at Rs 50 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 25 for every additional kilometre. The CITU and other unions had sought Rs 60 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 30 for each subsequent kilometre.
The Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety said auto-rickshaw owners and drivers must recalibrate their fare meters within six months to reflect the revised rates. Until then, they must download the revised fare chart from the Transport department's website and display it in their vehicles. Passengers can scan the QR code on the chart to verify its authenticity and report overcharging through the department's helpline, 1800 425 5430.
S Balasubramanian, working president of the CITU Tamil Nadu Auto Workers Federation and coordinator of the Federation of Auto Rickshaw Drivers Unions, said the government should have consulted unions before finalising the fares. He said consumer organisations had also supported the unions' demand for higher rates and pointed out that ride-hailing platforms such as Ola and Uber charged a minimum fare of around Rs 70.
The federation thanked Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the Transport Minister and the Transport and Road Safety Commissioner for revising fares that had remained unchanged for 14 years.
S Chandramohan of Kolathur said the revised fare was a steep increase, particularly when auto drivers were already charging Rs 100 to Rs 150 for rides covering two to three kilometres.
"Enforcement should be stricter, and drivers should not charge more than the notified fares," he said.
T Sadagopan, president, Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre, said the revised fares were significantly higher than those in neighbouring Kerala and Karnataka and urged the government to ensure that drivers did not collect more than the prescribed rates.
"The State government should launch an app for booking autorickshaws to enforce fares and take action against drivers who fleece passengers. It would also improve passenger safety," he said. He added that the government should encourage auto drivers to switch to cleaner fuels such as CNG and electricity.
The federation said Chennai had more than one lakh autorickshaws but only around 40 mechanics capable of repairing fare meters. It sought sufficient time to recalibrate the meters and free GPS-enabled meters for drivers.
Other demands include a tripartite committee to periodically revise fares in line with inflation, a state-run booking app to compete with private platforms, and a ban or regulation of bike taxis.
The unions also sought exemption from online traffic fines, opposed implementing the new Motor Vehicles Act in Tamil Nadu, and demanded subsidised petrol, diesel, LPG, CNG and electricity for electric autos.