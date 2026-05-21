Tamil Nadu: Auto driver held for beating up wife over another man's tattoos

Ajith (32) of Mariamman Koil Street near Erthangal, next to Gudiyatham in Vellore district, is an autorickshaw driver. He had married Parasakthi (28) from Driver Colony in Palamaner, Andhra Pradesh, after falling in love with her nine years ago. They have one son and two daughters.

Ajith had been picking quarrels with Parasakthi often on suspicion. Upset over this, Parasakthi went to her parents’ house in Palamaner a few months ago.