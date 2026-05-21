Tamil Nadu: Auto driver held for beating up wife over another man's tattoos

VELLORE: The police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly assaulting his wife repeatedly over tattoos of another man's picture and name on her body.
Ajith (32) of Mariamman Koil Street near Erthangal, next to Gudiyatham in Vellore district, is an autorickshaw driver. He had married Parasakthi (28) from Driver Colony in Palamaner, Andhra Pradesh, after falling in love with her nine years ago. They have one son and two daughters.
Ajith had been picking quarrels with Parasakthi often on suspicion. Upset over this, Parasakthi went to her parents’ house in Palamaner a few months ago.
A few days ago, Ajith went to his mother-in-law’s house and brought her back home, promising that he would not quarrel with her again. At that time, he noticed a tattoo of another man’s picture on her hand and the person's name tattooed on some parts of her body. This led to an argument between both, and Ajith allegedly assaulted Parasakthi.
On Wednesday night, Ajith again became angry on seeing the tattoo of another man on Parasakthi’s body and allegedly assaulted her repeatedly. Parasakthi sustained serious injuries and fell unconscious. Neighbours admitted her to Gudiyatham Government Hospital, and she was later shifted to Vellore Adukkamparai Government Medical College Hospital, where she is undergoing intensive treatment.
Gudiyatham Taluk Police Inspector Rajesh Kanna and Sub-Inspector Kalaivani registered a case and arrested autorickshaw driver Ajith for assaulting his wife. Police are conducting an inquiry.