Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu assigns ministers to oversee all 15 Chennai Corporation zones

Minister Aadhav Arjuna tasked with coordinating activities across the city.
TVK ministers in TN Assembly
TVK ministers in TN Assembly
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has appointed ministers to oversee development works and the implementation of welfare schemes across all 15 zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation, with Chennai district in-charge minister Aadhav Arjuna tasked with coordinating activities across the city.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Ramesh has been assigned responsibility for Tiruvottiyur Zone-1 and Manali Zone-2.

T Lokesh Tamilselvan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, will oversee Madhavaram Zone-3 and Tondiarpet Zone-4.

Dr KG Arunraj, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, has been assigned Royapuram Zone-5 and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar Zone-6.

M Vijay Balaji, who handles the Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi Department, will oversee Ambattur Zone-7, Anna Nagar Zone-8 and Teynampet Zone-9.

Dr TK Biju, Minister for Environment and Climate Change, has been assigned Kodambakkam Zone-10 and Valasaravakkam Zone-11.

Vijay Tamilan Parthiban, Minister for Transport, will oversee Alandur Zone-12 and Adyar Zone-13.

K Vignesh, who handles the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, has been assigned Perungudi Zone-14 and Sholinganallur Zone-15.

Tamil Nadu
Chennai Corporation zones
The Tamil Nadu government
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