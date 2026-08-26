Tamil Nadu assigns ministers to oversee all 15 Chennai Corporation zones

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Ramesh has been assigned responsibility for Tiruvottiyur Zone-1 and Manali Zone-2.

T Lokesh Tamilselvan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, will oversee Madhavaram Zone-3 and Tondiarpet Zone-4.

Dr KG Arunraj, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, has been assigned Royapuram Zone-5 and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar Zone-6.

M Vijay Balaji, who handles the Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi Department, will oversee Ambattur Zone-7, Anna Nagar Zone-8 and Teynampet Zone-9.

Dr TK Biju, Minister for Environment and Climate Change, has been assigned Kodambakkam Zone-10 and Valasaravakkam Zone-11.