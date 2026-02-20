Tamil Nadu Assembly wraps up final session amid NDA boycott

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday, bringing to a close the final session of the 16th Assembly.
Speaker M Appavu announced the adjournment without fixing a date for the next sitting.
The session commenced on February 17 with the presentation of the Interim Budget and the Agricultural Budget for the 2026–27 financial year. After detailed discussions on both budgets, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam replied to the debate on Friday.
The NDA alliance members boycotted the final day's proceedings.
Following the completion of official business, Chief Minister M K Stalin delivered his farewell address. Leaders of alliance partners in the treasury benches also participated in the valedictory speeches.
Concluding the proceedings, the Speaker formally adjourned the House sine die before delivering his own farewell remarks, marking the end of the 16th Assembly's term.