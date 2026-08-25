Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passes resolution seeking TET exemption for teachers appointed before Aug 23, 2010

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday (August 25) unanimously passed a special resolution seeking exemption from the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for teachers appointed before August 23, 2010, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
School Education Minister A Rajmohan moved the special resolution in the Assembly, stating that 3.28 lakh teachers in the State had been affected by the mandatory TET requirement.
Speaking on the resolution, Rajmohan said teachers appointed before August 23, 2010, should be granted a complete exemption from appearing for the TET. He said the State government had been taking up the issue considering the difficulties faced by teachers who were appointed before the TET requirement came into force.
The Minister urged the Central Government to make the necessary amendments to the Right to Education Act to provide the exemption. Rajmohan said the demand was aimed at protecting the interests of teachers who had already been appointed and were serving in schools before the cut-off date.
The special resolution received support from various political parties in the Assembly. Members of the DMK, AIADMK, PMK, CPI, CPI(M) and Congress extended their support to the resolution moved by the School Education Minister.
There was no opposition to the resolution during the discussion in the House. The members supporting the resolution highlighted the need to address the concerns of teachers affected by the TET requirement and backed the State government's demand for an exemption for those appointed before August 23, 2010.
Following the discussion, Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar put the special resolution to a voice vote. As there was no opposition to the resolution, the Speaker announced that it had been passed unanimously.
The resolution calls upon the Central Government to amend the relevant provisions of the Right to Education Act and provide a complete exemption from the TET for teachers appointed before August 23, 2010.