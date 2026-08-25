Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passes resolution seeking TET exemption for teachers appointed before Aug 23, 2010

TET exemption for pre-2010 teachers sought

Speaking on the resolution, Rajmohan said teachers appointed before August 23, 2010, should be granted a complete exemption from appearing for the TET. He said the State government had been taking up the issue considering the difficulties faced by teachers who were appointed before the TET requirement came into force.

The Minister urged the Central Government to make the necessary amendments to the Right to Education Act to provide the exemption. Rajmohan said the demand was aimed at protecting the interests of teachers who had already been appointed and were serving in schools before the cut-off date.