Tamil Nadu Assembly to meet on Dec 9, pass resolution against tungsten mining

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly will meet on Monday, marking the commencement of a brief session, during which a resolution is all set to be adopted, urging the Centre to cancel the tungsten mining rights granted to Hindustan Zinc Limited in Madurai district.

While the AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, the leader of opposition, has already targeted the DMK regime over issues, such as its handling of the situation following the heavy rainfall caused by cyclone Fengal and consequent damage, the House is expected to witness stormy scenes.

According to a statement, the state government will move a resolution to urge the union government to immediately cancel the tungsten mining rights given to Hindustan Zinc and not take up granting such rights without the concurrence of the respective state government.

As soon as the House convenes on December 9, obituary references and a resolution condoling the deaths of several personalities are set to be taken up. Later, the Demands for Grants for further expenditure and first supplementary estimates for 2024-25 is likely to be tabled.

On December 10, there will be a debate over the supplementary estimates, government's reply and voting and government business including scrutiny and adoption of Bills.