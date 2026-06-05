Tamil Nadu Assembly to convene on June 18 with Governor’s address

CHENNAI: The first session of the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will commence on June 18 with Governor Rajendra Arlekar delivering the customary Governor’s address.
Announcing the schedule on Friday, Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar said the House would meet at 10 am on June 18 in the Assembly Hall at the Secretariat complex.
The Speaker said the duration of the session would be finalised by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).
Assembly sources indicated that the session relating to the Governor’s Address is likely to last between four and five days.
Following the completion of the Governor’s Address session, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson is expected to present the State Budget along with a White Paper detailing the financial position of the government.
Sources said the Budget session could continue for around 20 to 25 days and would be the maiden full-fledged Budget of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by Chief Minister C Jospeh Vijay.