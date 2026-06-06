Tamil Nadu Assembly to convene on June 18; Governor to deliver address

CHENNAI: The first session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly under the newly elected TVK-led government will commence on June 18, with the Governor delivering the customary address to the House, Speaker J C D Prabhakar announced on Friday.
Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, the Speaker said the Assembly would meet at 10 am on June 18 in the Assembly Hall at Fort St George. He added that details regarding the duration of the session and other business would be finalised after a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee.
"The date for the Business Advisory Committee meeting will be announced later," he said.
The announcement comes days after the TVK-led alliance formed the government in Tamil Nadu following its victory in the Assembly election.
The government had subsequently won the confidence motion in the Assembly. The coalition government includes representatives from the Congress, Indian Union Muslim League and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi in the Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Vijay.
The first Cabinet meeting chaired by Vijay was held on Thursday, during which several key decisions were taken by the government.
Responding to questions on whether existing Assembly conventions, including the rendering of Vande Mataram and the National Anthem, would continue unchanged, the Speaker said the proceedings could be witnessed during the Governor's address.
Prabhakar also noted the growing public interest in Assembly proceedings, particularly among younger audiences.
"People watched the proceedings live during the confidence vote. There is increasing interest among the public to see how the Chief Minister and ministers function inside the Assembly," he said.
He added that an appropriate decision regarding wider public access to Assembly proceedings would be taken at the right time.
Officials said the Governor's address will outline the new government's policy priorities and legislative agenda.
Further details regarding Assembly business, debates and the duration of the session are expected to be announced after the Business Advisory Committee meets ahead of the session.