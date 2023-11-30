Tamil Nadu Assembly secretary gets extension

CHENNAI: The state government on Thursday gave extension and promotion to Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan on the day of his retirement.

Srinivasan, who retired on Thursday, was given extension and elevation as principal secretary. The extension and elevation was confirmed by an official state government release which said that the Assembly Secretary met Chief Minister M K Stalin at the camp office and thanked him for the elevation and extension.

Srinivasan has been the secretary of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly since the previous AIADMK regime led by Edappadi K Palaniswami. Arguably, Srinivasan could be among the longest serving Assembly secretaries of the state in recent history.