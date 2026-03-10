Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Vijay interviews aspirants for TVK ticket

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Tuesday began one-to-one interviews with party leaders and aspirants seeking to contest the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, signalling the party's move towards finalising its first list of candidates.
The interactions were held at the party's headquarters in Panaiyur, where Vijay personally interviewed around 60 aspirants, including senior leaders, N Anand, KA Sengottaiyan, Aadhav Arjuna, KG Arunraj and CTR Nirmal Kumar.
Addressing the aspirants during the interaction, Vijay emphasised the need for credibility and commitment in public life. "You must always remain trustworthy to both the party and the people. I believe you will live up to that responsibility," he told the aspirants.
Party sources said the first list of the TVK candidates is likely to be released in the coming days after the screening process is completed.
According to sources, Vijay himself may contest from Perambur and Tiruchy (East), while N Anand is being considered for T Nagar and Sengottaiyan for Gobichettipalayam. Aadhav Arjuna is likely to be fielded from Villivakkam and Arunraj from Tiruchengode.
Nirmal Kumar is said to be in contention for either Usilampatti or Tiruparankundram. Among other probable candidates are Venkataraman (Mylapore), Rajmohan (Egmore), ML Prabhu (Madhavaram), Maria Wilson (Tiruvottiyur), V S Babu (Kolathur or RK Nagar) and JCD Prabhakar (Ambattur).
Other constituencies under consideration include Royapuram or Maduravoyal for Revanth, Harbour for Ashok, Sholinganallur or Alandur for ECR P Saravanan, Chepauk–Triplicane for Mohana Krishnan, Salem (South) for Parthiban and Thirukovilur for Barani Balaji.