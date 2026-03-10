Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Vijay interviews aspirants for TVK ticket

The interactions were held at the party's headquarters in Panaiyur, where Vijay personally interviewed around 60 aspirants, including senior leaders, N Anand, KA Sengottaiyan, Aadhav Arjuna, KG Arunraj and CTR Nirmal Kumar.

Addressing the aspirants during the interaction, Vijay emphasised the need for credibility and commitment in public life. "You must always remain trustworthy to both the party and the people. I believe you will live up to that responsibility," he told the aspirants.

Party sources said the first list of the TVK candidates is likely to be released in the coming days after the screening process is completed.