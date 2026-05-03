Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2026 | Three fronts battle it out, one date with history

However, while the mystery over the outcome will be dispelled only when the final results come in, there is one aspect that is certain: Whoever wins the election will script history this time around.

If the MK Stalin-led DMK retains power, it will make history, as the party has not secured consecutive victories since 1971 – a long gap of 55 years. If the AIADMK-led alliance wins, it will also create history, as it would be the party’s first Assembly victory after the death of its mascot and supremo, J Jayalalithaa, and opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami would return as the Chief Minister, joining a stellar line-up that includes K Kamaraj, MG Ramachandran, M Karunanidhi, and Jayalalithaa to occupy the throne more than once.