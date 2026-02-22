Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2026: IUML seeks five seats, DMK offers only two

IUML national president K M Kader Mohideen said the DMK had offered two seats to his party, one less than the three it contested in 2021, and urged the ruling party to allot five, or at least four, constituencies.

“We have sought five seats from the DMK for the 2026 Assembly elections. Ours is a community-based political movement. We have consistently maintained that 16 Muslim MLAs should find representation in the Assembly,” he told reporters after the talks at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters.

Recalling that former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had allotted five seats to the IUML in the past, Mohideen said, “Even if five cannot be given, at least four seats must be allotted.”