Tamil Nadu Assembly on fire as leaders lash out

The episode that caught the attention of all happened during the debate over the Parandur airport project. Both TVK and DMK resorted to personal attacks and jibes like “G Square Mappillai” and “Lottery Marumagan”, referring to DMK president MK Stalin’s son-in-law V Sabareesan and Minister Aadhav Arjuna, who is the son-in-law of lottery baron Santiago Martin, respectively.

The clash was triggered by Law and Energy Minister R Nirmalkumar’s allegation that the DMK was raising the issue of “G Square Mappillai” and others who allegedly invested black money in real estate businesses in Parandur, which led to former minister Thangam Thennarasu commenting about “Lottery Marumagan”.

The matter did not end there, as Aadhav later alleged that DMK ministers and MLAs were using benami companies to plunder minerals and asked why the opposition MLAs were agitated when he referred to G Square or mountains.