Tamil Nadu Assembly announcement: What is in it for Chennai

CHENNAI: From upgrading schools, roads and parks to better quality facilities at crematoria and slaughterhouse, the slew of announcements made by Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru on Saturday contain a lot of projects and proposals for the capital city.



Here are a list of some of the important ones:

School infrastructure development:

Greater Chennai Corporation to upgrade school buildings at a cost of Rs 35 crore and Rs 30 crore has been allocated to construct 16 new school buildings

Smart classrooms:

100 new smart classrooms will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 2.20 crore to improve the learning process for students.

Improvement of parks and playgrounds:

14 new parks and 6 modern playgrounds will be constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore aiming at enhancing green spaces and urban environment

Traffic management:

In order to reduce congestion, flyovers will be constructed at Ennore highway junction for a cost of Rs 75 crore.

Bridge demolition and reconstruction of new bridge at a cost of Rs 8.2 crore between Kadumbadi Amman Koil and Tondiarpet area.

Broken Bridge at Besant Nagar will be demolished and new bridge will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.38 crore.

Bridges will be constructed at the cost of Rs 21 crore and will be set up at three places OMR Venkatesapuram Elango Nagar, Maniammai Street - Veeramani Road and Aringar Anna Road - Pandian Road, across the Buckingham canal to connect OMR and ECR.

Restoration of waterbodies:

Rehabilitation of waterbodies to increase water capacity and groundwater levels. 10 waterbodies will be rejuvenated at an estimated cost of Rs 12.50 crore.

Waste management:

500 battery-operated vehicles and 2,500 metallic compactor garbage collection tanks with 1,100 litre capacity will be procured at a cost of Rs 119.65 crore for collection of domestic waste.

Parks:

15 sponge parks (green spaces in pond-like structure) will be established in 50 parks with minimal concrete and plenty of greenery with the aim of raising the underground water level by storing rainwater underground without wasting it in urban areas at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore.

New auditorium:

In continuation of the Kalaignar's centenary celebrations, a new auditorium will be constructed at a cost of Rs 75 crore at the Ripon Building complex.

Health walkaway:

As a step for beautification of the city, health walkaway was constructed in Besant Nagar. As this corridor is very popular with the people, GCC has planned to propose such facilities in MKB Nagar Central Avenue Road, West Avenue Road, Meenambal Road, Satyamurthy Nagar, Ritherdon Road, RA Puram 2nd Main Road, Nanganallur 4th, 5th and 6th Main Road and Old Thiru Vi Ka Bridge.

STEM Park:

Science, Technology, Environment and Mathematics (STEM) Park for students and general public in area under Greater Chennai Corporation.

A science park will be set up on an experimental basis at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore to learn about environment and mathematics.

Rainwater tanks:

Rainwater tanks will be set up at 15 locations at an estimated cost of Rs 18 crore to collect rainwater through rainwater tanks in low-lying areas in Chennai and quickly discharge the collected water through rainwater channels through high-capacity pumps.

Upgrading Anna Nagar Tower Park to international standards:

Dr Visvesvaraya Tower Park, also known as Anna Nagar Tower Park, in Zone 8 of Greater Chennai Corporation will be developed to international standards with public-private participation (PPP) mode.

Upgrading slaughterhouse in Pulianthope:

The Perambur Barracks Road slaughterhouse in Pulianthope under Chennai Corporation's area will be upgraded with modern facilities at a cost of Rs 45 crore for the benefit of the general public.

Modern crematorium set-up:

Seven new modern crematoria (LPG) will be set up by Greater Chennai Corporation at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crores.