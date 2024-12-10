Tamil Nadu Assembly: 10 Bills tabled, AIADMK objects to three of them

CHENNAI: Even as the DMK government cleared ten bills in the Assembly with the majority they enjoy, the principal opposition AIADMK opposed two of them.

AIADMK raised its objections to the Tamil Nadu Local Authorities Entertainments Taxes Act 2017 and the Tamil Nadu Agriculture Produce Marketing (Regulation) Second Amendment Bill 2024 at the introduction stage on Monday.

The party registered certain views regarding the TN Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Amendment Bill 2024 in the State assembly on the same day. Seven other bills, including four concerning Higher Education, were also tabled in the House.

Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru tabled the bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Local Authorities Entertainments Taxes Act 2017 to make suitable provisions for the levy and collection of entertainment tax on concerts, dramas, shows, or any other event conducted by institutions, including educational institutions, at a rate of 10 per cent on each payment for admission.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneerselvam, in the statement of objects and reasons, stated that the government had decided to amend the proviso to sub-section (1) of section 33 of Tamil Nadu Act 27 of 1989 to extend the tenure of the Special Officers for Tiruchirappalli, Cuddalore, and Theni by one year and validate their actions beyond November 29, 2024