Tamil Nadu asks District Collectors to expedite e-KYC verification of ration card beneficiaries

The letter highlighted that biometric authentication for e-KYC registration has become difficult in some cases, particularly for manual labourers whose fingerprints have worn down due to the nature of their work. It also highlighted challenges in capturing biometric details of children below the age of five.

To improve coverage, the Registrar instructed District Collectors to organise special camps to facilitate e-KYC registration for Priority Household (PHH) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries.

Officials said the exercise is being carried out in view of the Union government's proposed amendments to the National Food Security Act. The e-KYC verification is expected to help ensure the effective implementation of the revised provisions of the National Food Security Act and enable the targeted delivery of food grains to eligible beneficiaries.