Tamil Nadu: Arts & science colleges record 74% UG, 55% PG admissions

The admission process, which began on May 7, is being conducted across 181 government arts and science colleges in the State. The process is still under way, and the number of admissions is expected to increase further. For UG courses, 1,30,154 seats are available, including 3,195 additional seats allotted this year. Of these, 96,477 students have secured admission so far, accounting for 74.13% of the available seats. Of the students admitted to UG courses, 40,887 are male, and 55,566 are female. Meanwhile, PG admissions have recorded a comparatively lower enrolment. Of the 24,812 seats available, 13,700 students have secured admission so far, accounting for 55.22%. Among the PG students admitted, 4,061 are men, and 9,627 are women.

Officials said the admission process is continuing and the number of students admitted to both UG and PG courses is expected to rise further.