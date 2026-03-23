Tamil Nadu archives department opens online index search for public

A senior department official said that the archive indices will be available from 1857, the index to the proceedings of the Government of Fort Saint George in the Public Department for that year. Accordingly, the public and search scholars could access through all categories, sub-categories, 'year from' (from 1857) and 'year up to'.

"The search option will not only provide information but also the scanned documents. Such archival papers are sources for describing the turning points in the State's history, certain documents have been selected and published here for public view and reproduced," he said.