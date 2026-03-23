Tamil Nadu archives department opens online index search for public

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Archives and Historical Research (TNAHR), under the Higher Education Department, has introduced an online search of the indices of the records on its portal for the public and scholars. The TNAHR also provided online registration on its portal to access the research hall and records.
A senior department official said that the archive indices will be available from 1857, the index to the proceedings of the Government of Fort Saint George in the Public Department for that year. Accordingly, the public and search scholars could access through all categories, sub-categories, 'year from' (from 1857) and 'year up to'.
"The search option will not only provide information but also the scanned documents. Such archival papers are sources for describing the turning points in the State's history, certain documents have been selected and published here for public view and reproduced," he said.
He stated that in 1930, the government made a policy decision to permit research scholars to have access to archival records. "Accordingly, the first research scholar was permitted to consult the archival records of the then Madras Record Office in 1930," he claimed.
Stating that now, the facilities in the research hall have been further improved with air-conditioning, well-equipped furniture and illumination, "The scholars used to come physically and register to access the research hall. However, it will be online now," the official said, adding that scholars can avail the reprographic assistance such as photocopying and microfilming.