Tamil Nadu Archives and Historical Research dept invites applications for research fellowship

CHENNAI: The Commissioner of Tamil Nadu Archives and Historical Research has invited applications from academicians who have completed post-graduate course in History/Social Science/Tamil/relevant discipline for undergoing one-year Fellowship in Tamil Nadu Archives to promote research studies.



The aim for granting fellowship is to ensure deep and exhaustive research in the Tamil Nadu Archives by post-graduates who are interested in Tamil studies, which will bring in more authentic information and throw light on the glorious social history of Tamil Nadu, a release issued by the commissionerate said.

Details and form of application are available on the website www.tamilnaduarchives.tn.gov.in, the release added.

Last date and time for submission of application would be 5 PM on September 3.