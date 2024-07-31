Begin typing your search...

Tamil Nadu Archives and Historical Research dept invites applications for research fellowship

The aim for granting fellowship is to ensure deep and exhaustive research in the Tamil Nadu Archives by post-graduates who are interested in Tamil studies, which will bring in more authentic information and throw light on the glorious social history of Tamil Nadu, a release issued by the commissionerate said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 July 2024 4:57 PM GMT
Commissioner of Tamil Nadu Archives and Historical Research

CHENNAI: The Commissioner of Tamil Nadu Archives and Historical Research has invited applications from academicians who have completed post-graduate course in History/Social Science/Tamil/relevant discipline for undergoing one-year Fellowship in Tamil Nadu Archives to promote research studies.

Details and form of application are available on the website www.tamilnaduarchives.tn.gov.in, the release added.

Last date and time for submission of application would be 5 PM on September 3.

DTNEXT Bureau

