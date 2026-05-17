Tamil Nadu appoints additional advocate generals, government counsel

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has appointed Senior Advocates PV Balasubramaniam and T Gowthaman as Additional Advocate Generals and R John Sathyan as counsel to represent the State before the Madras High Court.
According to recent government orders, Balasubramaniam and Gowthaman have been appointed as counsel for the Government of Tamil Nadu in the rank of Additional Advocate General. They will represent the State before the Madras High Court and its Madurai Bench.
Senior Advocate R John Sathyan has been appointed as counsel on the criminal side on a temporary basis for the Government of Tamil Nadu.
The appointments were made after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam assumed office in the State following the results of the Assembly Election declared on May 4.
Meanwhile, senior Advocate Vijay Narayan, who was appointed as the Advocate General of Tamil Nadu, formally took charge on May 14.
The government notification stated that the appointments would remain in force until regular appointments are made in accordance with the rules governing the appointment of government law officers.