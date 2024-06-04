Tamil Nadu: Apply for revaluation before June 10, DGE directs class 12 state board exam students

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has directed class 12 students of 2023-24 academic year to apply for revaluation and retotalling of answer sheets till June 10.

As per the circular from DGE, students can download the answer sheet from the www.dge.tn.gov.in website for revaluation and retotalling.

"Students who wish to apply for revaluation and retotalling can apply for the same till 5 pm of June 10. Students have to pay Rs 505 for re-evaluation and Rs 205 for retotalling," the circular read.

Students have been directed to fill the right application form and submit two copies to the office of the assistant director, DGE between 3 pm of June 5 and 5 pm of June 10. Also, the fees for revaluation and retotalling should be paid at the same office.

Also, students/ private candidates who wish to apply for revaluation and retotalling in Tenkasi, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu and Mayiladuthurai districts should submit the application forms and pay the fee in cash at the concerned district primary education officer, the circular added.