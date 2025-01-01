Tamil Nadu announces mascot design contest for Climate Summit 3.0; winner to get Rs 1 lakh

CHENNAI: The state government on Tuesday announced a mascot design contest for students and youths across the state for the Climate Summit 3.0 in February 2025 with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

An official release from the Environment and Climate Change department said as part of spreading climate literacy to the masses, it has scheduled to conduct the climate summit and the mascot design contest has been planned to encourage youth involvement in climate action.

“This unique initiative welcomes the participation of talented school and college students, as well as youth from across Tamil Nadu. The contest serves as a platform to showcase their creativity and participate in the state’s efforts to combat climate change. The mascot designed by the participants must represent environmental sustainability, innovation, and ecological awareness,” it said.

The contest winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, and consolation prizes of Rs 10,000 each will be awarded to five individuals.

Participants are requested to submit their creations by scanning the QR code provided on the websites http://www.environment.tn.gov.in and https://tnclimatechangemission.in or emailing them to mascotccm@gmail.com before January 10.

For further details, please contact: The Director, Department of Environment and Climate Change, No. 1, Jeenis Road, Saidapet, Chennai – 600 015 Phone: 044 – 24336421