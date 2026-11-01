Tamil Nadu announces 3% hike in DA for state govt staff, pensioners

The government said employees and teachers played a significant role in designing and implementing various welfare programmes and that the government remained committed to their welfare.

The announcement comes after the State government recently relaxed the upper age limit for recruitment to government jobs, providing relief to young job aspirants. After assuming office, the TVK government had announced a 2% DA hike for government employees and teachers with retrospective effect from January 1, 2026. With that revision, the DA was increased from 58% to 60%. The latest announcement will take the DA to 63%.

The union government on Wednesday hiked the DA and dearness relief for central government employees and pensioners by 3%, raising the rate from 60% to 63% effective July 1, 2026. About 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners will benefit from the hike. The increase follows recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission.