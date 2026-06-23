Tamil Nadu: Announce local body elections soon, CPI urges govt

The CPI member also criticised certain aspects of the Governor’s Address, stating that it did not adequately address issues concerning labour welfare and the interests of workers.

Referring to the four labour codes enacted by the Union government, Marimuthu expressed concern over their potential impact on workers' rights and job security. “If the State government implements the four labour laws introduced by the Union government, the future of workers could become uncertain.

Labour welfare must remain a priority,” he said. He also appealed to the government not to privatise essential civic services and cautioned against handing over sanitation-related work to multinational corporations. “The future of sanitation workers should not be entrusted to multinational companies. Their livelihoods and welfare must be protected,” he said.