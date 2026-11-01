Tamil Nadu: Andhra duo held for attempting to perform female foeticide

Pavithra and Jagadeesan of Pudur in Vaniyambadi have two daughters. As Pavithra was pregnant again, the couple allegedly illegally determined the sex of the foetus at a private hospital in Tirupattur and approached intermediaries to terminate the pregnancy as they were told the foetus was female.

Geetha (45) and Indirani (60) from Santhapet near the Chittoor bus stand in Andhra Pradesh allegedly arrived to perform the abortion. Acting on a tip-off, personnel from the Health department, who had already been deployed in the area, apprehended the two women and handed them over to the Vaniyambadi Taluk police.

Police registered a case against them for allegedly attempting an illegal abortion. They are also investigating the role of intermediaries and others who may have helped determine the sex of the foetus.

During questioning, the arrested women reportedly told police that WhatsApp groups operated through intermediaries in Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi, Ambur, Gudiyatham and Vellore were being used to exchange information about such cases.