Tamil Nadu among 21 States targeted in postal ganja racket

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said the accused, Satyam Mishra, allegedly used India Post's Speed Post service to dispatch ganja parcels to distributors across Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra and several other States.

Police said the racket operated from the forested areas of Nimiaghat in Jharkhand's Giridih district. Satyam Mishra, along with his brother Shubham Mishra and associates Sachin Mishra, Rahul Jha and Santosh Pandit, allegedly cultivated ganja and shipped it through post offices at Isri Bazar in Giridih and Phusro Bazar in Bokaro district.