Tamil Nadu: Amid din, Speaker allows Ministers' talk before debate

Despite opposition from the DMK and AIADMK, Speaker JCD Prabhakar did not change his stand on the issue. Under the new protocol, Ministers presenting grant requests for their respective departments will make departmental announcements during the introductory stage. Normally, such announcements are made only after the debate and the Minister's reply.

The Speaker announced that the new procedure would be followed from Thursday. Opposition parties, including the DMK and AIADMK, opposed the move.

Describing it as a "cinema climax," DMK MLA Thangam Thennarasu said the audience should know the climax only at the end of a film, not at the beginning.

Replying to him, Minister for Social Justice Vanni Arasu said some films had two climaxes — one at the beginning and another at the end.