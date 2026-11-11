Tamil Nadu amends GST to ensure faster refunds

The Commercial Taxes and Registration Department issued a Gazette notification on October 27, appointing November 1 as the effective date for Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Act, 2026.

The amendments revise Sections 15, 34 and 54 of the Tamil Nadu GST Act, 2017.

Under the amended Section 15, suppliers can exclude post-supply discounts from taxable value by issuing credit notes, provided recipients reverse the input tax credit (ITC) attributable to the discounts. The change removes the earlier requirement for discounts to be covered by an agreement entered into before or at the time of supply and linked to specific invoices.

A corresponding amendment to Section 34 formally recognises such discounts as grounds for issuing credit notes, providing statutory clarity for post-sale price adjustments.