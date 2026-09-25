Tamil Nadu allows voluntary Aadhaar authentication on Matrimony.com

The Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department issued the notification on August 28, 2026, under the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020. It was published in the Government Gazette on September 16.

The order permits Matrimony.com to provide Aadhaar-based authentication, including Yes/No and eKYC facilities, for users accessing its platform. It also allows a verified user indicator to be displayed on profiles.

The notification makes clear that authentication can be carried out only with the consent of the Aadhaar number holder. It also states that no service shall be denied to a user for refusing, or being unable to undergo Aadhaar authentication.