Tamil Nadu allows voluntary Aadhaar authentication on Matrimony.com

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has permitted Matrimony.com Ltd to undertake Aadhaar authentication on a voluntary basis to establish the identity of users on its platform and help prevent impersonation and marriage-related fraud.
The Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department issued the notification on August 28, 2026, under the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020. It was published in the Government Gazette on September 16.
The order permits Matrimony.com to provide Aadhaar-based authentication, including Yes/No and eKYC facilities, for users accessing its platform. It also allows a verified user indicator to be displayed on profiles.
The notification makes clear that authentication can be carried out only with the consent of the Aadhaar number holder. It also states that no service shall be denied to a user for refusing, or being unable to undergo Aadhaar authentication.
Matrimony.com must inform users of alternative and viable means of identification, it said, specifying a driving licence issued under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a passport and a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card as alternatives.
The move follows permission granted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, after consultation with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), to allow authentication for the specified use case.
The notification said the measure is intended to enhance trust, prevent impersonation and curb marriage-related fraud through verified user identification.
The order came into effect from the date of its publication in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette.