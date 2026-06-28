Tamil Nadu allocates Rs 28.5 L to honour outstanding teachers, students

CHENNAI: The School Education department has sanctioned Rs 28.5 lakh to recognise and honour outstanding government school teachers and students across all districts of the state.
According to the government order, the awards will be presented every year on July 15, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj, in recognition of excellence in education.
Under the scheme, each of the 38 districts in Tamil Nadu will select an outstanding teacher, who will receive a cash award of Rs 25,000, and an outstanding student, who will receive a cash award of Rs 50,000.
The total allocation includes: Rs 9.50 lakh for teachers' awards (38 × Rs 25,000), and Rs 19 lakh for students' awards (38 × Rs 50,000), bringing the overall sanctioned amount to Rs 28.50 lakh.
The School Education department has instructed all district Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) to conduct the selection process in accordance with the existing guidelines issued by the government. The sanctioned funds will be released under the relevant budget.
Respective district authorities have also been directed to ensure that the allocated funds are utilised strictly for the award scheme. A utilisation certificate confirming the expenditure must be submitted to the school education department by December 31.