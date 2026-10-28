Tamil Nadu: All jails to have armed guards, ordered to open fire to thwart escape bid

“The watch towers will have armed deployment and the officials deployed there will be instructed to shoot at sight if there is any kind of escape attempt," DGP Rathore told DT Next. As per the existing practice, the guards on watch towers in most prisons in Tamil Nadu do not carry guns.

All prisons will also have working alarms. All other additional security measures will be implemented once the security audit is completed and a revised standard operating procedure is put in place, he added.