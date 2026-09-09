Tamil Nadu: AI to help track status of CM Helpline complaints

CHENNAI: The State government will deploy an AI-powered chatbot and an interactive voice bot on the Mudhalvarin Mugavari — CM Helpline Portal, enabling citizens to register petitions, track their status and obtain details of action taken, with the services aimed particularly at senior citizens and those who find web-based systems difficult to use.
The government in the Assembly, during the debate on demands for grants for the Public Department, also announced a package of measures covering welfare assistance for Sri Lankan Tamils, overseas employment and ex-servicemen.
An AI chatbot and Interactive Voicebot will be introduced on the Mudhalvarin Mugavari—CM Helpline portal to help citizens register petitions, check their status, and learn about the action taken, particularly benefiting senior citizens and those facing difficulties with web portals. Rs 2.18 crore will be allocated annually.
Digital kiosks will be installed at all 38 district Collectorates and the Chief Minister's Special Cell in the Secretariat to facilitate access to helpline services. Rs 30 lakh has been earmarked.
Monthly assistance for Sri Lankan Tamils in camps will rise from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800 for family heads, Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 for those aged 12 and above, and Rs 500 to Rs 600 for younger children, entailing an additional annual outlay of Rs 14.95 crore. Education assistance will rise from Rs 42,000 to Rs 48,000 per student, at an annual cost of Rs 2.72 crore.
A 'Vettri Thamizhar Award', carrying Rs 10 lakh, will honour overseas Tamils providing legal, medical, passport and other public assistance.
An AI-based Instant Global Match (IGM) platform will connect Tamil Nadu youth with verified overseas jobs based on qualifications, skills, experience and language proficiency, with Rs 50 lakh allocated in the first year. Free German training from A1 to B2 will be provided to eligible jobseekers.
Assistance to poor ex-servicemen and widows will rise from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000, benefiting 250 veterans and 600 widows, at an additional annual cost of Rs 2.04 crore. A Rs 38-lakh web application will cover attendance, transfers, e-signatures, and office procedures for 8,887 personnel of the Tamil Nadu Ex-Servicemen's Corporation.