Tamil Nadu: AI to help track status of CM Helpline complaints

The government in the Assembly, during the debate on demands for grants for the Public Department, also announced a package of measures covering welfare assistance for Sri Lankan Tamils, overseas employment and ex-servicemen.

An AI chatbot and Interactive Voicebot will be introduced on the Mudhalvarin Mugavari—CM Helpline portal to help citizens register petitions, check their status, and learn about the action taken, particularly benefiting senior citizens and those facing difficulties with web portals. Rs 2.18 crore will be allocated annually.