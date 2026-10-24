Tamil Nadu: AI-enabled e-Sevai 2.0 to bring 1,000 services under one platform

The existing e-Sevai platform provides 275 services across 38 departments through 25,277 centres. It handles an average of 50,000 to 60,000 requests a day, with demand reaching 80,000 on peak days. The proposed platform is designed to accommodate an average of 60,000 to 1.2 lakh requests a day, with peak demand of up to 1.5 lakh, supporting at least 50,000 concurrent users.

Named as Vetri Tamil Nadu Integrated e-Sevai 2.0 Platform, the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) inviting technology providers to propose solutions for a common platform to manage applications, approvals, documents, payments and certificates across government departments.

The platform is also intended to support a “No Application” service delivery model, under which authorised government databases would be used to identify eligible beneficiaries and pre-fill application details. Where service rules permit, eligible citizens could receive services without submitting a separate application.