Tamil Nadu Agroforestry Policy insists on alternative economy for farmers

According to the State Economic Survey, agriculture has been recording negative growth every year and has not been a profitable business for farmers.

To deal with these issues, the Tamil Nadu Government has decided to introduce a unique agroforestry policy to increase farmers' revenue from conventional farming methods.

The announcement of the agroforestry policy was made in the Assembly when Minister MRK Panneerselvam tabled the Agriculture Budget in 2025. After a year, the policy was released by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday.