Tamil Nadu Agroforestry Policy insists on alternative economy for farmers

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government has released the State Agroforestry Policy, envisaging the creation of an alternative economy for farmers without deviation from their agricultural fields.
According to the State Economic Survey, agriculture has been recording negative growth every year and has not been a profitable business for farmers.
To deal with these issues, the Tamil Nadu Government has decided to introduce a unique agroforestry policy to increase farmers' revenue from conventional farming methods.
The announcement of the agroforestry policy was made in the Assembly when Minister MRK Panneerselvam tabled the Agriculture Budget in 2025. After a year, the policy was released by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday.
The policy emphasises the cultivation of high-income plants such as teak, timber, bamboo, mango, sandalwood and mahogany. It also stresses not only the cultivation of these plants but also simplifying procedures to cut and sell them in the market without legal hurdles.
The government has also taken responsibility for strengthening the agriculture sector through this policy.
To mitigate the impact of climate change, the policy stresses increasing carbon storage and developing special agroforestry zones. It also focuses on reviving barren land and converting it into cultivable land.
By supplying quality agro plants to farmers, the policy aims to increase farmers' income and establish linkages between farmers and companies engaged in marketing forestry products.
"To increase farmers' income, the policy also emphasises the cultivation of green forage, which is currently in shortage as fodder. Moving away from conventional methods, the policy highlights the need for essential training in agroforestry and the preparation of value-added products, " the policy states.