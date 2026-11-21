Muralidharan inspected a field at Perumangudi village where farmer Sundaravel had cultivated five varieties of paddy in a single field through sponsored research schemes. He interacted with Sundaravel about the various stages and the timeline of the paddy growth in the field.

He also inspected a demonstration farm of the National Food Security and Nutrition Mission where the alternate crop of black gram cultivation was undertaken.

Meanwhile, the agriculture officials briefed the Director about the fields at Nallavanniyan Kudikadu village in Thanjavur and Katchanam village in Tiruvarur, where crops damaged due to defective nutrients were treated with PPFM following recommendations by officials. As the PPFM is used as a biofertilizer, biostimulant and stress tolerance agent, it boosts crop growth, seed germination and high yield.

Director Muralidharan inspected the fields where the PPFM was administered and enquired with farmers about the results, irrigation facilities and irrigation demands.