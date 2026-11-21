TIRUCHY: Director of Agriculture KV Muralidharan inspected the status of the Samba and Thalady crops treated with Pink Pigmented Facultative Methylotrophs (PPFM), as well as the growth of alternate crops such as black gram and green gram in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts on Saturday.
Director Muralidharan first visited Thanjavur district and inspected the initiatives undertaken by the agriculture department to benefit the farmers. After the inspection, he said that the district had undertaken cultivation of Kruruvai on 1.59 lakh acres earlier, and the process of cultivation of 2.21 lakh acres of Samba and Thalady has already been completed.
The Director discussed the crop growth status with the officials of the Agricultural Extension Centre at Papanasam and went through the land registry. He asked the officials to ensure the details are uploaded to the online portal to ensure transparency. He also advised the officials to create awareness on the availability of micronutrients and seed stocks among the farmers and ensure they avail crop insurance.
Muralidharan inspected a field at Perumangudi village where farmer Sundaravel had cultivated five varieties of paddy in a single field through sponsored research schemes. He interacted with Sundaravel about the various stages and the timeline of the paddy growth in the field.
He also inspected a demonstration farm of the National Food Security and Nutrition Mission where the alternate crop of black gram cultivation was undertaken.
Meanwhile, the agriculture officials briefed the Director about the fields at Nallavanniyan Kudikadu village in Thanjavur and Katchanam village in Tiruvarur, where crops damaged due to defective nutrients were treated with PPFM following recommendations by officials. As the PPFM is used as a biofertilizer, biostimulant and stress tolerance agent, it boosts crop growth, seed germination and high yield.
Director Muralidharan inspected the fields where the PPFM was administered and enquired with farmers about the results, irrigation facilities and irrigation demands.